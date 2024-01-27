Barclays Lowers Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) to Equal Weight

Barclays cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $555.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $475.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $475.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $595.76.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO traded up $9.12 on Wednesday, hitting $547.33. 3,172,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,843. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $597.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $520.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $513.16. The stock has a market cap of $211.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.81.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total value of $4,561,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at $59,835,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 526 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.