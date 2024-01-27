Barclays Raises Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $788.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $720.00 to $788.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $875.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $839.67.

Equinix Stock Down 0.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of EQIX stock traded down $4.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $810.98. 411,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,623. Equinix has a 1 year low of $661.66 and a 1 year high of $826.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $803.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $775.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $76.14 billion, a PE ratio of 87.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.62.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,090,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,215,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,090,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,191 shares of company stock valued at $16,625,325 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Quaero Capital S.A. bought a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $1,691,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Equinix by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,526,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

(Get Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

