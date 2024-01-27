Barclays Raises General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $44.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded General Motors from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.24.

NYSE GM traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,190,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,242,470. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.32. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the second quarter worth about $25,000. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of General Motors by 173.8% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

