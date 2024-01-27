Barclays Raises HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $600.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $475.00 to $600.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HUBS. StockNews.com started coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, November 9th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on HubSpot from $570.00 to $525.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $590.77.

Shares of HUBS stock traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $588.74. The stock had a trading volume of 198,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,203. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $334.78 and a 12-month high of $599.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.54 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $539.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $510.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. On average, analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total transaction of $4,724,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 536,811 shares in the company, valued at $298,381,026.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total transaction of $4,724,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 536,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,381,026.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,328,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,813,185 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 728.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 792,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,126,000 after acquiring an additional 696,469 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth about $283,913,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth about $141,314,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after acquiring an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in HubSpot by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,247,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $614,317,000 after acquiring an additional 257,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

