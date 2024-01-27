Barclays Raises Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Price Target to $79.00

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $69.00 to $79.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on IRM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a sell rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.75.

IRM stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.56. 1,289,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,524. Iron Mountain has a 52-week low of $48.94 and a 52-week high of $70.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 71.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 273.69%.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $120,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,308.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $120,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,308.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $795,182.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,456.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,206 shares of company stock worth $3,663,489 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

