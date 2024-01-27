Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.30-$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.30.

Barings BDC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBDC opened at $9.22 on Friday. Barings BDC has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $9.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average is $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $982.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.06 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barings BDC will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.28%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.56%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Barings BDC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Read Our Latest Report on Barings BDC

Institutional Trading of Barings BDC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Barings BDC by 163.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,979 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Barings BDC by 22.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 293,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 54,268 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 7.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 33.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 49,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 12,549 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barings BDC

(Get Free Report)

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.