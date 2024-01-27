Barrington Research Raises Stride (NYSE:LRN) Price Target to $75.00

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barrington Research from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stride’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LRN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Stride from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stride from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stride from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stride currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.67.

Stride Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LRN traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,159,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,890. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35. Stride has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $69.70.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $504.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.05 million. Stride had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 18.24%. Stride’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stride will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Stride

In other Stride news, insider Les Ottolenghi sold 6,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $346,983.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,427,909.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Les Ottolenghi sold 6,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $346,983.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,757 shares in the company, valued at $3,427,909.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Cohen sold 4,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $264,162.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,495 shares in the company, valued at $575,017.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,219 in the last three months. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stride

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stride by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,160,000 after acquiring an additional 506,211 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,844,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,323,000 after acquiring an additional 20,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stride by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,037,000 after buying an additional 34,233 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stride by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 799,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,049,000 after purchasing an additional 111,340 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Stride by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 693,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,830,000 after buying an additional 28,960 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

