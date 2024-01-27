Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

BSET opened at $16.19 on Friday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.80 million, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.77.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aegis Financial Corp boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 64.0% during the second quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 476,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after buying an additional 186,001 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,795,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 171,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 35,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail company-owned Stores. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

