Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) & Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Head to Head Survey

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) and Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bausch + Lomb and Coloplast A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bausch + Lomb $3.77 billion 1.34 $6.00 million ($0.59) -24.36 Coloplast A/S $2.76 billion 8.87 $585.21 million $0.28 40.50

Coloplast A/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bausch + Lomb. Bausch + Lomb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coloplast A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

12.5% of Bausch + Lomb shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Coloplast A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Bausch + Lomb and Coloplast A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bausch + Lomb 0 6 4 0 2.40 Coloplast A/S 1 5 1 0 2.00

Bausch + Lomb currently has a consensus price target of $19.18, indicating a potential upside of 33.49%. Given Bausch + Lomb’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bausch + Lomb is more favorable than Coloplast A/S.

Risk & Volatility

Bausch + Lomb has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coloplast A/S has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bausch + Lomb and Coloplast A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bausch + Lomb -5.22% 3.63% 2.18% Coloplast A/S 21.62% 69.30% 33.77%

Summary

Coloplast A/S beats Bausch + Lomb on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief. The Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals segment offers proprietary and generic pharmaceutical products for post-operative treatments, as well as for the treatment of eye conditions, such as glaucoma, eye inflammation, ocular hypertension, dry eyes, and retinal diseases. The Surgical segment provides medical device equipment, consumables, and technologies for the treatment of corneal, cataracts, and vitreous and retinal eye conditions; and intraocular lenses and delivery systems, phacoemulsification equipment, and other surgical instruments and devices. Bausch + Lomb Corporation was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada. Bausch + Lomb Corporation is a subsidiary of Bausch Health Companies Inc.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Continence Care, Voice and Respiratory Care, Interventional Urology, and Advanced Wound Care segments. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand. The company also offers continence care products, such as Conveen Active urine bags; SpeediCath catheters that offer catheterization for both genders; and Peristeen Plus, a transanal irrigation system. In addition, it provides wound care products comprising conforming dressing under the Biatain Silicone brand and hydrocolloid dressing under the Comfeel brand; and skin care products that include cleansers, moisturizers, skin protectants, antifungal products, and hand cleansers, as well as InterDry, a skin fold management solution. Further, the company develops, produces, and markets products for the surgical treatment of urological and gynecological disorders, such as urinary stone diseases, benign prostate hyperplasia, voiding dysfunctions, erectile dysfunction, and urinary incontinence. Additionally, its voice and respiratory care solutions include laryngectomy care products comprising Provox, a voice prosthesis for speaking, HMEs, adhesives, laryngectomy tubes for breathing, devices for speaking hands-free, and accessories, as well as tracheostomy care products under Tracoe brand. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Humlebæk, Denmark.

