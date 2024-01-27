BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.
BayFirst Financial Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of BAFN stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $11.35. 129,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,391. BayFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $46.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.08.
BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 4.82%.
BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes.
