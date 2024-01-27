BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

BayFirst Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BAFN stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $11.35. 129,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,391. BayFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $46.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.08.

BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 4.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BayFirst Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of BayFirst Financial during the first quarter valued at $871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in BayFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at about $3,428,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in BayFirst Financial by 1,275.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 133,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 123,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BayFirst Financial by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes.

