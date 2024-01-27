BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN) Posts Earnings Results

BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. BayFirst Financial had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $23.57 million during the quarter.

BayFirst Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BAFN opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.08. BayFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $19.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAFN. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in BayFirst Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,428,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of BayFirst Financial by 1,275.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 133,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 123,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in BayFirst Financial during the first quarter worth $871,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BayFirst Financial by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BayFirst Financial

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes.

