BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.33 Per Share

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BCE in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 24th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.33 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.36. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BCE from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on BCE from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Desjardins upped their target price on BCE from C$57.50 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$58.33.

BCE Price Performance

BCE opened at C$54.79 on Friday. BCE has a twelve month low of C$49.57 and a twelve month high of C$65.66. The firm has a market cap of C$49.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$53.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$54.38.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.81. The company had revenue of C$6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.21 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 9.76%.

BCE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.9675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. BCE’s payout ratio is 158.61%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

