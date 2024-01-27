Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $124.99

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €124.99 ($135.86) and traded as high as €133.25 ($144.84). Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €133.15 ($144.73), with a volume of 141,303 shares trading hands.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €132.83 and a 200 day moving average of €124.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.23.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

