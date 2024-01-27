Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Shares Up 2.9%

Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 112,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 230,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Benton Resources Trading Up 2.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

About Benton Resources

(Get Free Report)

Benton Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, lithium, and cesium assets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Benton Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benton Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.