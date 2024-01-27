Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.15 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.44 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.43.

BBY opened at $74.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $93.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $24,147,644.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 199,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,351,512.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 32.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $773,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,006 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $161,121,000. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,854,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 1,079.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $104,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,900 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth about $99,081,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

