BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 291.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 72.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, November 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

In other BigCommerce news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 132,563 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $1,159,926.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,480 shares in the company, valued at $135,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.67. The company has a market cap of $627.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.08. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $13.39.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.12 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 31.74% and a negative return on equity of 187.16%. BigCommerce’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

