BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Major Shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc Sells 2,454 Shares of Stock

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc sold 2,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $31,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 269,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,142. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

BK Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

BK Technologies stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,230. The company has a market capitalization of $44.18 million, a PE ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.16. BK Technologies Co. has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $19.90.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BK Technologies

About BK Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKTI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BK Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in BK Technologies by 11,804.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BK Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in BK Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in BK Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) and related components. It offers KNG Series and BKR Series radios operate in both the P25 digital and analog modes which are used primarily in government, public safety, and military applications; and BK radio products for intellectual property applications.

Further Reading

