Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 133.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Black Hills by 41.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Black Hills by 16.6% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills Stock Down 0.4 %

Black Hills stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.70. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $73.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $407.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.85 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

BKH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Black Hills in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

