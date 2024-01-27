Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BSM. Raymond James lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of BSM opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average is $17.05. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $18.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.17). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 43.64% and a net margin of 71.68%. The business had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.23 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $455,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,727,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,673,074.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $153,990.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,247,006.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $455,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,727,791 shares in the company, valued at $49,673,074.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 109,703 shares of company stock worth $1,901,689 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 70,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter worth about $77,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 48.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 325,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 106,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 196,837 shares during the last quarter. 13.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

