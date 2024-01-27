BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 14,936 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $230,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,380,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,457,128.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 54,680 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $838,244.40.

On Monday, January 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 134,946 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $2,049,829.74.

On Thursday, January 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 34,916 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.97 per share, for a total transaction of $522,692.52.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 62,933 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $941,477.68.

On Thursday, January 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 32,410 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $482,260.80.

On Monday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 93,903 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $1,399,154.70.

On Friday, December 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 97,123 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,439,362.86.

On Monday, December 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 145,695 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $2,183,968.05.

On Friday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 192,179 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $2,865,388.89.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 34,254 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $509,356.98.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BCAT traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $15.34. The company had a trading volume of 330,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,283. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.77. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $15.61.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCAT. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 367.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 22,065 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 17,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,564,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

