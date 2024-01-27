BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 197,651 Shares

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 197,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.69 per share, with a total value of $3,298,795.19. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,340,205 shares in the company, valued at $422,928,021.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

On Wednesday, January 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 140,942 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.57 per share, for a total transaction of $2,335,408.94.

On Monday, January 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 27,762 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $455,852.04.

On Thursday, January 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 54,851 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $888,037.69.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 81,123 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $1,319,871.21.

On Thursday, January 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 33,594 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.22 per share, with a total value of $544,894.68.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 73,695 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,202,702.40.

On Thursday, January 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,885 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.13 per share, with a total value of $46,535.05.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 114,600 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $1,846,206.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 164,459 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $2,693,838.42.

On Thursday, December 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 72,840 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,178,551.20.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

NYSE:ECAT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.71. 379,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,932. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.46. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $16.75.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECAT. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,335,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,815,000 after buying an additional 2,077,944 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,938,000 after buying an additional 992,116 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 64.4% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,781,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,905,000 after purchasing an additional 697,851 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the third quarter worth $5,594,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,834,000.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.