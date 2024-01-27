BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 347,814 Shares

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 347,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 15.26 per share, with a total value of 5,307,641.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,048,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 275,426,168.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 113,312 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 15.13 per share, with a total value of 1,714,410.56.

On Monday, January 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 54,477 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of 15.06 per share, for a total transaction of 820,423.62.

On Thursday, January 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 41,792 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of 14.89 per share, with a total value of 622,282.88.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 19,207 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 15.10 per share, for a total transaction of 290,025.70.

On Thursday, January 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 72,085 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of 15.17 per share, for a total transaction of 1,093,529.45.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 146,904 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 14.67 per share, for a total transaction of 2,155,081.68.

On Monday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 110,402 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of 14.58 per share, for a total transaction of 1,609,661.16.

On Friday, December 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 84,489 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 14.51 per share, with a total value of 1,225,935.39.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 159,907 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of 14.42 per share, with a total value of 2,305,858.94.

On Monday, December 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 188,795 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of 14.20 per share, with a total value of 2,680,889.00.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BMEZ traded up 0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 15.31. 799,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,817. The business has a 50 day moving average of 14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of 14.75. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 1 year low of 12.93 and a 1 year high of 17.05.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0909 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMEZ. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 9,113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

Featured Stories

