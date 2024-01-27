BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 492,596 Shares

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 492,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.57 per share, with a total value of $3,728,951.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,871,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,250,987.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 307,937 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,306,448.13.

On Monday, January 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 155,567 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $1,146,528.79.

On Thursday, January 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 39,441 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $284,764.02.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 16,530 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $119,842.50.

On Thursday, January 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 64,870 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.23 per share, with a total value of $469,010.10.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 303,292 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $2,320,183.80.

On Monday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 435,404 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $3,269,884.04.

On Friday, December 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 54,215 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $410,407.55.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 247,405 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $1,825,848.90.

On Monday, December 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 331,854 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,445,763.98.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.53. 1,305,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,320. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.31. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $8.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.0447 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIGZ. David J Yvars Group grew its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 24,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 85,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

