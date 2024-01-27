BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 492,596 Shares

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZGet Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 492,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.57 per share, with a total value of $3,728,951.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,871,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,250,987.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, January 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 307,937 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,306,448.13.
  • On Monday, January 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 155,567 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $1,146,528.79.
  • On Thursday, January 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 39,441 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $284,764.02.
  • On Tuesday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 16,530 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $119,842.50.
  • On Thursday, January 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 64,870 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.23 per share, with a total value of $469,010.10.
  • On Wednesday, December 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 303,292 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $2,320,183.80.
  • On Monday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 435,404 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $3,269,884.04.
  • On Friday, December 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 54,215 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $410,407.55.
  • On Wednesday, December 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 247,405 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $1,825,848.90.
  • On Monday, December 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 331,854 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,445,763.98.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.53. 1,305,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,320. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.31. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $8.35.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.0447 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIGZ. David J Yvars Group grew its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 24,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 85,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

