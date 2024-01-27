BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the December 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 6.6% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 6,787,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,682,000 after buying an additional 422,720 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 145,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $883,000. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,850,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Price Performance

NYSE:MVF opened at $6.83 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $7.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.60.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.24%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

