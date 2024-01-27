Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Insider Nima Ghamsari Sells 97,657 Shares of Stock

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) insider Nima Ghamsari sold 97,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $246,095.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nima Ghamsari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 22nd, Nima Ghamsari sold 111,608 shares of Blend Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $262,278.80.

Blend Labs Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLND traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.54. 1,165,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,951. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 144.45% and a negative return on equity of 336.06%. The firm had revenue of $40.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.01 million. Equities research analysts expect that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLND. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Blend Labs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $1.40 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.96.

Institutional Trading of Blend Labs

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLND. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blend Labs by 327,281.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 379,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 379,647 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Blend Labs by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 444,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 235,813 shares in the last quarter. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

