Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 714,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,096 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.34% of Bloom Energy worth $9,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $337,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 53.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 26,537 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,892,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,803,000 after acquiring an additional 251,745 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.88. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $26.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $400.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.75 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 24.58% and a negative return on equity of 23.36%. Research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Stories

