Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands Price Performance

BLMN stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.36.

About Bloomin' Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

