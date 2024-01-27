Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.70

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.70 and last traded at $15.65, with a volume of 166758 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OWL. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.46, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average is $13.08.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $429.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.41 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 16.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 800.11%.

Institutional Trading of Blue Owl Capital

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 100.0% in the second quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Further Reading

