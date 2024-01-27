BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th.

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Stock Performance

ZAG stock opened at C$13.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.29. BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF has a 52-week low of C$12.67 and a 52-week high of C$14.02.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.