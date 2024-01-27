BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Stock Performance

TSE ZWB remained flat at C$17.70 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 89,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,162. BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$15.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$17.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.11.

