BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (ZEB) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 29th

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th.

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ZEB remained flat at C$34.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 377,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,429. BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF has a 52-week low of C$29.14 and a 52-week high of C$37.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.87.

