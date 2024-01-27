BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th.
BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of TSE ZRE traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$21.09. The company had a trading volume of 44,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,425. BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF has a 12 month low of C$17.82 and a 12 month high of C$24.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.32.
