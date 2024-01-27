BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:ZUT)

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th.

Shares of TSE:ZUT traded down 0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching 19.90. 26,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,019. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 19.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of 20.26. BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF has a 1-year low of 17.82 and a 1-year high of 23.88.

