BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:ZWH)

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th.

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF stock traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$22.43. 17,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,329. BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$20.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.69.

