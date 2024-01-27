BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th.

BMO US Put Write ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ZPW opened at C$15.88 on Friday. BMO US Put Write ETF has a one year low of C$14.14 and a one year high of C$15.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.41.

