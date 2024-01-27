Boise Cascade Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $11.53 Per Share (NYSE:BCC)

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Boise Cascade in a report issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $11.53 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.64. The consensus estimate for Boise Cascade’s current full-year earnings is $12.13 per share.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.11. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Boise Cascade from $126.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.20.

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $135.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.20. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $59.32 and a 52-week high of $138.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $459,180,000 after acquiring an additional 191,595 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,673,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,538,000 after purchasing an additional 43,896 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 2.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,124,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,403,000 after purchasing an additional 43,014 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 13.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,820,000 after acquiring an additional 178,439 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $545,987.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $170,575.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,695.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $545,987.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

