BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) and Park National (NYSE:PRK) Critical Analysis

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) and Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares BOK Financial and Park National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOK Financial 16.94% 11.63% 1.18% Park National 22.46% 12.17% 1.35%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BOK Financial and Park National’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOK Financial $3.13 billion 1.79 $520.27 million $8.00 10.69 Park National $465.75 million 4.66 $148.35 million $7.80 17.25

Analyst Ratings

BOK Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Park National. BOK Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Park National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BOK Financial and Park National, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BOK Financial 0 8 0 0 2.00 Park National 1 0 0 0 1.00

BOK Financial presently has a consensus target price of $88.25, suggesting a potential upside of 3.23%. Park National has a consensus target price of $103.00, suggesting a potential downside of 23.44%. Given BOK Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe BOK Financial is more favorable than Park National.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.7% of BOK Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of Park National shares are held by institutional investors. 56.9% of BOK Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Park National shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

BOK Financial has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Park National has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

BOK Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Park National pays an annual dividend of $4.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. BOK Financial pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Park National pays out 54.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BOK Financial has raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years and Park National has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Summary

BOK Financial beats Park National on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BOK Financial

(Get Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, treasury, cash management, and customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers, as well as operates TransFund electronic funds transfer network. The Consumer Banking segment engages in the provision of retail lending and deposit services to small business customers through retail branch network; and mortgage loan origination and servicing activities. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary, private bank, insurance, and investment advisory services; and brokerage and trading services primarily related to providing liquidity to the mortgage markets through trading of U.S. government agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivative contracts, as well as underwrites state and municipal securities. The company also provides commercial loans, such as loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchases of equipment, and other needs of commercial customers; and service, healthcare, manufacturing, wholesale/retail, energy, and other sector loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans for the construction of buildings or other improvements to real estate and property held by borrowers for investment purposes; residential mortgage and personal loans; and automated teller machine, call center, and Internet and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Park National

(Get Free Report)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers. It also provides commercial loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventory and accounts receivable, acquisition financing, and commercial leasing, as well as for consumer finance companies; commercial real estate loans comprising mortgage loans to developers and owners of commercial real estate; originates financing leases primarily for the purchase of commercial vehicles, operating/manufacturing equipment, and municipal vehicles/equipment; consumer loans, such as automobile loans; consumer finance services; home equity lines of credit; and residential real estate and construction loans, as well as installment loans and commercial loans. In addition, the company offers aircraft financing and asset management services; and ParkDirect, a personal banking application. Park National Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Newark, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.