BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Receives GBX 631.22 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BPGet Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 631.22 ($8.02).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.99) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 650 ($8.26) to GBX 660 ($8.39) in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 490 ($6.23) to GBX 525 ($6.67) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 550 ($6.99) to GBX 625 ($7.94) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

In other BP news, insider Hina Nagarajan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 470 ($5.97) per share, for a total transaction of £47,000 ($59,720.46). In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 78 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 475 ($6.04) per share, with a total value of £370.50 ($470.78). Also, insider Hina Nagarajan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 470 ($5.97) per share, for a total transaction of £47,000 ($59,720.46). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 13,854 shares of company stock worth $5,712,014. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 461.70 ($5.87) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08. BP has a 52 week low of GBX 442.20 ($5.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 570.57 ($7.25). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 464.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 487.31. The company has a market capitalization of £79.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 414.23, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

