BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Trading 4.1% Higher

Shares of BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY – Get Free Report) traded up 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.88 and last traded at $6.88. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

BPER Banca Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average is $6.20.

BPER Banca Company Profile

BPER Banca SpA provides banking products and services for individuals, and businesses and professionals in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other Assets segments. It offers loans, mortgages, insurance and social security, accounts, and digital banking related services; cards; and investments and savings products and services.

