Bragg Gaming Group (TSE:BRAG) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSE:BRAG – Get Free Report) traded up 7.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$7.07 and last traded at C$7.07. 36,636 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 21,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.60.

Bragg Gaming Group Stock Up 7.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$160.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.60.

Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as an online gaming and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides content services from iGaming platform and turnkey gaming solution; and proprietary third-party gaming content, which delivers through a single integrated platform.

