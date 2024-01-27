Brave Bison Group (LON:BBSN) Shares Down 2.1%

Brave Bison Group plc (LON:BBSN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.32 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.35 ($0.03). 988,925 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 2,155,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.40 ($0.03).

Brave Bison Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.32 million, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Activity

In other Brave Bison Group news, insider Oliver Green acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,353.24). Insiders have purchased 2,750,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,500,000 over the last three months. 69.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Brave Bison Group

Brave Bison Group plc operates as a digital advertising agency in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company provides digital advertising and technology services, include social media advertising, influencer marketing, paid media, search engine optimization, e-commerce software integration, system design, and others.

