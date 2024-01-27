Bray Capital Advisors Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,873 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.9% of Bray Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after acquiring an additional 116,383,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $8,263,591,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,443,977.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,316 shares in the company, valued at $69,443,977.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,319,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,829 shares of company stock worth $9,413,273. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Amazon.com from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $159.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.45, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.12 and a 52-week high of $160.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

