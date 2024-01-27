Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.65.

BRZE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Braze from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Braze from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Braze from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

In other Braze news, major shareholder Chelsea R. Stoner sold 15,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $816,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,808.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Braze news, major shareholder Chelsea R. Stoner sold 15,100 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $816,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,808.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $53,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,183,041.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 237,534 shares of company stock valued at $12,154,351. Company insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Braze by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Braze by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 301,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,026,000 after acquiring an additional 27,855 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Braze by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Braze by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $55.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.70. Braze has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $58.67.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Braze had a negative net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $124.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

