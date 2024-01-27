Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Major Shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management Sells 30,000 Shares

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $924,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 299,380 shares in the company, valued at $9,226,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 26th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 30,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $1,065,900.00.
- On Monday, January 22nd, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 30,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $926,400.00.
- On Friday, January 19th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 30,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $895,800.00.
- On Wednesday, January 17th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 30,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $906,000.00.
- On Thursday, January 11th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $811,000.00.
- On Tuesday, January 9th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 35,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $1,145,550.00.
- On Thursday, January 4th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $789,250.00.
- On Tuesday, January 2nd, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $829,000.00.
- On Friday, December 29th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 10,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $331,000.00.
- On Wednesday, December 27th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 20,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $671,000.00.
Bread Financial Stock Performance
BFH stock traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.47. 2,313,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.48, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.95. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $44.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.10.
Bread Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BFH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFH. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $155,419,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bread Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,889,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,262,000 after buying an additional 38,371 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,495,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,318,000 after purchasing an additional 325,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bread Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,958,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,373,000 after acquiring an additional 13,819 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,954,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,837,000 after acquiring an additional 79,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.
About Bread Financial
Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.
