Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Major Shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management Sells 30,000 Shares

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $924,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 299,380 shares in the company, valued at $9,226,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Friday, January 26th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 30,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $1,065,900.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 30,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $926,400.00.

On Friday, January 19th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 30,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $895,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 30,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $906,000.00.

On Thursday, January 11th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $811,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 35,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $1,145,550.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $789,250.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $829,000.00.

On Friday, December 29th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 10,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $331,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 20,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $671,000.00.

BFH stock traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.47. 2,313,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.48, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.95. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $44.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.10.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $1.57. Bread Financial had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.68) earnings per share. Bread Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

BFH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFH. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $155,419,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bread Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,889,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,262,000 after buying an additional 38,371 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,495,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,318,000 after purchasing an additional 325,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bread Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,958,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,373,000 after acquiring an additional 13,819 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,954,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,837,000 after acquiring an additional 79,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

