Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Major Shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management Sells 30,000 Shares

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 30,000 shares of Bread Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $1,065,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 295,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,509,312.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 24th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 30,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $924,600.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 30,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $926,400.00.

On Friday, January 19th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 30,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $895,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 30,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $906,000.00.

On Thursday, January 11th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $811,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 35,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $1,145,550.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $789,250.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $829,000.00.

On Friday, December 29th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 10,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $331,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 20,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $671,000.00.

NYSE:BFH traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.47. 2,313,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,536. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $44.52. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2.48, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $1.57. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.68) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BFH shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bread Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Bread Financial by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Bread Financial by 255.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Bread Financial by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 903.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

