Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Major Shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management Sells 30,000 Shares

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2024

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFHGet Free Report) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 30,000 shares of Bread Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $1,065,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 295,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,509,312.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, January 24th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 30,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $924,600.00.
  • On Monday, January 22nd, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 30,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $926,400.00.
  • On Friday, January 19th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 30,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $895,800.00.
  • On Wednesday, January 17th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 30,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $906,000.00.
  • On Thursday, January 11th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $811,000.00.
  • On Tuesday, January 9th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 35,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $1,145,550.00.
  • On Thursday, January 4th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $789,250.00.
  • On Tuesday, January 2nd, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $829,000.00.
  • On Friday, December 29th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 10,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $331,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 27th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 20,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $671,000.00.

Bread Financial Stock Up 8.7 %

NYSE:BFH traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.47. 2,313,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,536. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $44.52. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2.48, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFHGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $1.57. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.68) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BFH shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bread Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bread Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Bread Financial by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Bread Financial by 255.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Bread Financial by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 903.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

About Bread Financial

(Get Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH)

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.