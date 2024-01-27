Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Receives $36.18 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on BFH. Oppenheimer raised shares of Bread Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $1,065,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,509,312.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 449,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,409,310 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,715,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 153,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Stock Up 8.7 %

BFH stock opened at $35.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.10. Bread Financial has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $44.52. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.36 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.68) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bread Financial will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 7.80%.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Featured Stories

