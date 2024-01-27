Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.57 EPS

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $1.57, Briefing.com reports. Bread Financial had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.68) EPS. Bread Financial’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BFH traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,313,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,536. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.10. Bread Financial has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $44.52.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bread Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bread Financial

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $579,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,969,004.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 449,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,409,310 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Bread Financial by 255.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Bread Financial by 903.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BFH. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Bread Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Bread Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Further Reading

