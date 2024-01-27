Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.00.

BRFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BRF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Get BRF alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRF

BRF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE BRFS opened at $2.96 on Friday. BRF has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.30.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. BRF had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that BRF will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BRF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 10,172 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BRF during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in BRF by 18.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 647,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 102,564 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in BRF by 35.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in BRF during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRF Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.