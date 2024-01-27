Brokerages Set Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target at $206.56

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $206.56.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADI. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Analog Devices

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.7% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 1.2% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $193.93 on Wednesday. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.73. The stock has a market cap of $96.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.21.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.60%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.