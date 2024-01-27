Brokerages Set Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) PT at GBX 2,079.17

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,079.17 ($26.42).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,875 ($23.82) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

In other Associated British Foods news, insider George G. Weston sold 36,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,350 ($29.86), for a total transaction of £848,021 ($1,077,536.21). Corporate insiders own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

LON ABF opened at GBX 2,384 ($30.29) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,358.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,152.75. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of GBX 1,804.50 ($22.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,485 ($31.58). The stock has a market cap of £18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1,779.10, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of GBX 45.80 ($0.58) per share. This is a boost from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $14.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 2.17%. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,507.46%.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

